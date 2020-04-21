Gogglebox star credits father’s weight loss with surviving coronavirus

A family featured on Gogglebox believe their six-stone weight loss may have saved their lives after they contracted coronavirus.

The Tappers, father Jonathan, mother Nikki and brother and sister Amy and Josh, were all diagnosed with the illness but have now recovered.

Jonathan, 52, was hardest hit and was left fighting for his life. The family, one of the early breakout stars of the Channel 4 series, credit their pulling through to their weight loss over 2019.

Jonathan and Amy Tapper believe their six-stone weight loss may have saved their lives after they contracted coronavirus (Muscle Foods Do The Unthinkable/PA)

Celebs Go Dating star Amy, 20, said: “If we hadn’t lost the six stone last year when we did, could this have been a different outcome for us? I just don’t know.”

Amy and her father lost three stone each through the Do The Unthinkable Diet with Muscle Foods.

After being diagnosed with coronavirus, Jonathan spent one night having his oxygen levels constantly monitored while Nikki, 47, kept a bedside vigil.

Amy added: “It’s public knowledge that in most cases, the healthier you are when you contract coronavirus, the more likely you are to survive.

“I can’t even begin to think about what might have happened to dad – and to me – if we hadn’t changed our lives last year.

“Dad is now taking it easier but the rest of us are fully well now.

“I know that if he wasn’t eating right and taking care of himself, things could have been a lot worse for him.”