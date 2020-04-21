Eminem marks major milestone in his sobriety

Eminem has celebrated 12 years of sobriety.

The chart-topping rapper, 47, shared news of the milestone on Instagram with a photo of a coin he received for the achievement.

He captioned the image: “Clean dozen, in the books! I’m not afraid.”

The coin is awarded to Alcoholics Anonymous members and other 12 Step programme users when they reach milestones in their sobriety.

His featured the words unity, service and recovery, and the phrase “One day at a time”.

The rapper, real name Marshall Mathers, was congratulated by fans in the comments section.

He has previously told of his battles with substance abuse and revealed he nearly died from an accidental overdose in 2007.

Eminem is one of the best-selling artists of all-time, with more than 200 million records sold worldwide.