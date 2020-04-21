Cary Elwes and Robin Wright reunite for The Princess Bride Disney+ announcement

Cary Elwes and Robin Wright reunited to announce their beloved 1987 fantasy film The Princess Bride is coming to Disney’s streaming service.

The pair starred together in the classic movie, which tells the story of a farmhand who must rescue his true love, a princess, from the grips of a prince.

And they were back sharing a screen in a video posted by Disney, shot from their respective homes where they are in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Elwes and Wright announced The Princess Bride will be on Disney+ from May 1.

“Are you bored yet?” a smiling Elwes, who played Westley in The Princess Bride, asked Wright, who had the title role. “No!” she said. “Are you?”

Elwes replied: “Not even but if I was stuck in front of my TV I could think of some real fun things to watch like that Princess Bride movie we made together.”

Smiling, House Of Cards star Wright, 54, asked, “Hmm is that on again?”

“On Disney+ starting May 1,” Elwes, 57, said.

After Wright asked, “does that mean we’ll get to take a selfie with Mickey?” Elwes replied with a classic line from the film.

He said: “They better say ‘As you wish’ to that or I want no part in it!” Laughing, Wright said, “Oh, my Westley!”

Elwes, whose other film roles include Glory, Hot Shots! and The Jungle Book, previously spoke of his disdain at the prospect of a The Princess Bride remake.

He said: “There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one.”