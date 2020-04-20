Peter Davison to narrate Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet

Peter Davison will take over the narration of Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet from Christopher Timothy when it returns to screens this week.

Davison and Timothy previously starred together in the popular BBC series All Creatures Great And Small, which was based on the novels written by real-life veterinary surgeon James Alfred Wight, better known by his pen-name James Herriot.

Christopher Timothy has said he is delighted his friend Peter Davison will take over the narration of The Yorkshire Vet (Ian West/PA).

Timothy, who is self-isolating with his wife Annie, said: “I’m so sorry not to be able to do the voiceover for The Yorkshire Vet right now, but I can’t tell you all how delighted I am that Peter is taking over. He most definitely would be my first choice while I’m in lockdown!”

He has provided the voiceover for every episode of the Channel 5 series since it started in 2015.

Peter Davison will narrate The Yorkshire Vet (Peter Davison).

Former Doctor Who star Davison, 69, has created his own voiceover ‘studio’ at home after hanging a duvet up to create the space he needs to record.

He said: “It’s great to be working on The Yorkshire Vet at the place where it all started for me and Chris with All Creatures Great And Small.

Advertising

“I can’t think of a nicer man to steal a job from. Obviously, I called him up and asked him if he was okay with it and he said ‘Of course’.

“As for me, I’ve had all manner of recording equipment knocking around in my house for years and it was just a matter of building a booth out of old duvets and installing the right software.

“It’s been fun, and everyone’s been supportive and welcoming, and it’s reinforced my understanding of the dedication of ‘real’ vets. I hope the change of voice doesn’t jar too much with the fans of the show. The booth does look a little like a Tardis, only it’s smaller on the inside!”

The 10th series of Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet follows veterinarians Julian Norton and Peter Wright as they treat animals in North Yorkshire.

The Yorkshire Vet airs on Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 5