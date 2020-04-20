Joey Essex worries about catching ‘limescale disease’ on Celebrity SAS

Joey Essex had Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins viewers in hysterics after saying he feared catching “limescale disease”.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star is known for his often colourful phrases and came up with a zinger during Monday’s episode of the reality show.

A medic told the celebrity participants to check themselves for ticks, tiny arachnids capable of spreading Lyme disease.

However 29-year-old Essex – who said he wanted to take part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins to challenge the notion he is “stupid” – got mixed up and said he did not want to catch “limescale disease”.

Viewers shared their joy on Twitter.

One said: “An hour since episode 1 finished … still laughing #limescale disease.”

Another wrote: “Joey Essex saying limescale disease has made my day.”

One commented: “Can’t stop laughing at Limescale Disease.”

Advertising

And another said: “When I woke up this morning I didn’t think I’d be going to bed thinking about #LimescaleDisease.”

Joey Essex saying limescale disease has made my day #CelebritySASWhoDaresWins — Lucy Jones (@lucyannjoness) April 20, 2020

An hour since episode 1 finished … still laughing #limescale disease ? #SASWhoDaresWins — Eve76543 (@sarahwithingto5) April 20, 2020

When I woke up this morning I didn’t think I’d be going to bed thinking about #LimescaleDisease #SASWhoDaresWins — ????? ?????? (@guffsafc73) April 20, 2020

Advertising

Essex is taking part in the show alongside other stars including former model Katie Price, ex world champion boxer Tony Bellew and TV host Anthea Turner.

Earlier, Essex shared a tribute to his father, who raised him alone following the death of his mother.

My dad & me at the same age. He had to bring me up on his own & I’ve always believed in him. He’s one of the only people that I strongly trust and love in my life. I did this because I believe in myself… I will make you proud dad, Trust me x pic.twitter.com/0LxdWuZrlc — Joey Essex (@JoeyEssex_) April 20, 2020

The reality star posted a side-by-side picture of the pair at the same age with both wearing boxing head guards.

In the caption, Essex said he took part in Who Dares Wins to make his father proud.

He wrote: “My dad & me at the same age. He had to bring me up on his own & I’ve always believed in him. He’s one of the only people that I strongly trust and love in my life. I did this because I believe in myself… I will make you proud dad, Trust me x.”

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins airs on Channel 4.