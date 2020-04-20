Advertising
Jack Maynard says doing Celebrity SAS was ‘huge decision’ because of his anxiety
The YouTuber said that he is now happier than he has ever been after taking part in the programme.
Jack Maynard has said that opting to take part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins was a “huge decision” because of his anxiety, but the programme has helped to make him happier than he has ever been.
The YouTuber, 23, who appears in the Channel 4 series, said that “coming back to TV after previous experiences made it even harder”.
In 2017 he was pulled from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after just three days after posts he had previously made on social media were uncovered by a newspaper while he was in the jungle.
He later apologised for saying some “pretty disgusting things” after it emerged that he sent racist and homophobic tweets and also asked a 14-year-old fan on Facebook to send him nude pictures.
On Monday, he wrote that he had been in “a very low place mentally” around the time of filming Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.
He added: “I knew the best way to help my anxieties and worries was to take them head on and really see how far I could push myself.
“Around the time of filming I was experiencing the worst anxiety I’ve ever had.”
Advertising
He added that he was not able to work, was experiencing panic attacks and was seeing a therapist.
However he said that taking part in the programme was “one of the best decisions” he has ever made and he is now “happier than I’ve ever been”.
He added: “I was constantly tested to push myself further than I have ever been, physically but most importantly mentally!
“Having been put through such immense pressure, thrown out of your comfort zone (literally) and broken into a million pieces, I realised how much further I can push myself than I had ever imagined!”
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins airs on Channel 4 on Monday at 9pm.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.