David Bowie’s wallpaper homage to Damien Hirst and Lucian Freud up for auction

Two wallpaper prints designed by David Bowie are estimated to sell for up to £56,000 later this month.

The singer and actor, who died in 2016, produced the designs in 1995 with British homeware brand Laura Ashley.

The first, titled Conflict, depicts Lucian Freud’s nude artwork Painter Working, Reflection from 1993, submerged in the kind of formaldehyde tank made famous by Damien Hirst.

Conflict (Sotheby’s/PA)

It is estimated to sell for between £20,060 and £32,114.

The print was conceived for Bowie’s debut exhibition, New Afro/Pagan and Work: 1975-1995, held on London’s Cork Street in 1995, where it was plastered across a series of columns.

In an interview in 1996, Bowie said of the design: “It involved creating pilasters; half-columns against a wall covered in an incongruous wallpaper…

“I couldn’t find anyone to print it, because it’s hard to get wallpaper printed, and then Laura Ashley offered to print it for me.

Advertising

“This particular one is an English painter called Lucian Freud in a Damien Hirst box, so it’s traditional art in the hands of modern art.”

Minotaur (Sotheby’s/PA)

The second design, Minotaur, pays homage to Pablo Picasso and is estimated to sell for between £16,042 and £24,063.

Both designs are set against a backdrop of traditional English chintz, characteristic of the Laura Ashley brand.

The rolls feature in auction house Sotheby’s Prints and Multiple auction, open for bidding until Tuesday April 28 online.