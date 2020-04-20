Menu

Damien Hirst creates his own rainbow art

Showbiz | Published:

Hirst said he wanted to pay ‘tribute to the wonderful work NHS staff are doing in hospitals around the country’.

Damien Hirst

Damien Hirst has created his own rainbow art.

Children across the UK have been making pictures of rainbows as a symbol of hope to stick to their windows since schools closed.

Now Hirst, 54, has made his own – featuring images of coloured butterfly wings, one of the controversial artist’s best-known motifs.

Butterfly Rainbow can be downloaded from the artist’s website and displayed in  windows.

Hirst said: “I wanted to do something to pay tribute to the wonderful work NHS staff are doing in hospitals around the country.

“The rainbow is a sign of hope and I think it is brilliant that parents and children are creating their own version and putting them up in the windows of their homes.”

A limited edition of Hirst’s work is also being produced which will be sold with all profits donated to the NHS.

Hirst’s work over the years has included butterfly collages and spin paintings as well as controversial creations, such as a pickled shark.

Sir Quentin Blake, famous for illustrating Roald Dahl books, has also created a series of new, free rainbow e-cards for people to send to loved ones who they cannot see due to the lockdown.

Details are at www.damienhirst.com

