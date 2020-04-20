Brad Pitt turns weatherman for John Krasinski’s web series

Brad Pitt turned weatherman as he made an hilarious cameo on John Krasinski’s internet show.

A Quiet Place star Krasinski has been attempting to raise spirits throughout the coronavirus pandemic with YouTube series Some Good News, highlighting bright spots amid the health crisis with the help of some celebrity friends.

The most recent episode was prom-themed and contained appearances from Billie Eilish, Chance The Rapper and Nasa astronauts on the International Space Station.

Episode 4 of @somegoodnews ! I know I shouldn't play favorites but… sorry this is some of the most fun I've ever had! #Classof2020 #SGNprom !!! https://t.co/vBsWXvTqw0 — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) April 20, 2020

But it was Pitt, 56, who stole the show.

Krasinski, anchoring the episode from his home, asked the Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood star for a weather report.

The camera then cut to Pitt, wearing a mint green jumper and his trademark newsboy cap.

He popped his head out his door, took a look around at the palm trees under a grey sky and said: “Looks, uh, pretty good. Yeah.”

Pitt, who won the best supporting actor Oscar in February, then went back inside.

It is not the first time Pitt has served as a weatherman.

He made several appearances on The Jim Jefferies Show sharing depressing weather forecasts with the audience.