Stars to teach lessons on new BBC virtual learning programme

Footballer Sergio Aguero, Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker and EastEnder Danny Dyer will be among the famous faces leading lessons as part of the BBC’s plans to help educate the nation’s schoolchildren during the Covid-19 crisis.

The broadcaster has announced new details of its virtual learning programme, which is due to launch on Monday.

Among those taking part are Manchester City star Aguero, who will help youngsters learn to count in Spanish, and Professor Brian Cox who is due to teach science topics such as force, the solar system and gravity.

Former shadow chancellor and Strictly Come Dancing star Ed Balls has been recruited to deliver a maths class for 11 to 14-year-olds, Sir David Attenborough will look at geography topics such as oceans and mapping the world and EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, who is a direct descendant of King Edward III, will provide a history class for five to seven-year-olds on Henry VIII, the BBC said.

From Monday 20th April, @bbcbitesize will publish daily online lessons to help pupils expand their learning and to aid parents to engage children of all ages with learning at home ??https://t.co/QUAujL6Jr9 pic.twitter.com/3ClmjQiwzf — Department for Education (@educationgovuk) April 19, 2020

It added that Whittaker, who plays Doctor Who will “drop in” on its Bitesize Daily lessons.

Along with more than 200 teachers, other celebrities taking part include singers Liam Payne and Mabel, as well as TV presenter Anita Rani and Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse.

Alice Webb, director of BBC Children’s & Education said: “We’re proud that the BBC can bring together so many people to offer such a wide-ranging package of support to help children and parents right across the UK at such a challenging time.

“We said the BBC would be there for people through this crisis, and we meant it. It’s vital that every child is able to continue learning – and the lessons we’re putting on will make sure they have fun at the same time.”

The BBC unveiled plans earlier this month to support the education of “every child in the UK” and provide “rhythm and routine” for their frazzled parents.

The programme includes BBC Bitesize Daily, airing on BBC iPlayer and the BBC red button, which will feature six 20-minute programmes each day, aimed at different age groups.

There will also be a maths and English lesson every day for different age groups, daily education podcasts and programmes on BBC Four on weekday evenings to support GCSE and A-level courses.