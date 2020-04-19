Katie Price reveals phobia of water during Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Katie Price has said she “knew she was in trouble” as soon as she arrived to film Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins because of her “phobia of water”.

The TV star also said the I’m A Celebrity jungle was a “holiday camp” by comparison to the Channel 4 show, which will see her and other celebrities being put through their paces by chief instructor Ant Middleton and his staff.

A total of 12 celebrities will face a gruelling course in the challenging terrain of Scotland’s rugged West Coast to see if they have what it takes to pass SAS selection.

Price, 41, said: “I knew I was in trouble from the minute we arrived ‘somewhere in outer Scotland’. I hate the cold, I have a phobia of water.

“It was equally the most terrifying and exhilarating thing that I have ever done. It was like being in the jungle but the military, SAS-version”.

Also taking part in the show are TV presenter Anthea Turner, former Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendan Cole, reality star Joey Essex, TV presenter Helen Skelton and former Wimbledon footballer John Fashanu.

They are joined by Hollyoaks actress Nikki Sanderson, YouTube star Jack Maynard, Paralympian Lauren Steadman, Rudimental DJ Locksmith and Radio 1Xtra DJ Yasmin Evans, as well as former boxing champion Tony Bellew.

Advertising

Price said she had been surprised by the “extreme conditions, the cold”, adding that it had served as a “real eye opener to the real-life training they do go through. Well, we had the holiday-camp version compared to what they really do go through in training – we didn’t get waterboarded!”.

The contestants from this year’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (Channel 4/PA)

She is no stranger to reality TV shows, having met her now ex-husband, the singer Peter Andre, in 2004 while competing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Asked how the SAS experience compared to the jungle, Price said: “The jungle was a holiday camp in comparison – there was definitely no time for any romance. I think Ant (Middleton) should be the next Bond – I would gladly put my life in his hands to protect me. I have never felt so safe, which is bonkers but true.”

Advertising

The model and businesswoman said she had bonded most with former Blue Peter presenter Turner.

Price said: “I admire her control, her ability to let go and be OK with showing her feelings – mainly fear and panic – on this show. She isn’t a stuck-up prude, she is a life survivor and lovely lady”.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins airs at 9pm on Channel 4 from April 20