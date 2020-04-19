Former Strictly star Artem Chigvintsev on expecting baby with Nikki Bella

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Artem Chigvintsev has said he could not join his pregnant fiancee Nikki Bella for a hospital scan because of the coronavirus crisis.

The professional dancer, who won the dancing competition in 2010 with his celebrity partner Kara Tointon, is expecting his first child with the WWE star.

He told Hello! magazine: “It is a really crazy time. It’s going to be interesting to see what happens with the new restrictions.

“We usually go for pregnancy scans together but I couldn’t go to the last one, because new rules meant that Nikki couldn’t bring anyone to the hospital.

“Having a baby is a big deal, so we hope things get better for when the baby arrives.”

The couple met in 2017 when they were partnered on Dancing With The Stars, the US version of Strictly, and he said: “We’re praying for a healthy baby and that everything goes well. We can’t wait to meet our baby.

“I’ve always wanted to have kids – I think it’s something that every human should experience. We are very lucky.”

Advertising

They found out they were expecting just two-and-a-half weeks after getting engaged in Paris in November and Chigvintsev said: “She did not expect it at all. Nikki is obsessed with France and its culture, so it made total sense to propose there.”

(Hello)

The full interview is in Hello, out now.