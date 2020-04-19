Claudia Winkleman, Joan Collins and Carey Mulligan back Comic Relief t-shirts

Claudia Winkleman, Dame Joan Collins and Carey Mulligan are among the stars supporting Comic Relief to raise funds to help vulnerable people whose lives have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

They are joined by Marcus Mumford, Himesh Patel, Louise Minchin, Miranda Hart, Nadiya Hussain, Reggie Yates and Robert Rinder in backing a collaboration with author, artist and illustrator, Charlie Mackesy, who has designed a t-shirt that will raise money for charities fighting the spread of Covid-19.

The limited-edition t-shirt features the illustrator’s characters, the Boy and the Mole, alongside the slogan Love Wins.

Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan (Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan/Comic Relief/PA)

Mackesy said: “I’ve loved being involved in this collaboration, making a drawing which I hope captures the spirit of togetherness and kindness of the public at this incredibly difficult time.

“The community love we have seen shine through these heart-breaking times is remarkable. It has never been so important to look after each other.”

Winkleman added: “I think the design by Charlie Mackesy is just beautiful. I’ve supported Comic Relief for as long as I can remember – they fund incredible organisations, and I’ve seen first-hand how they genuinely change lives.

Claudia Winkleman, (Claudia Winkleman/Comic Relief)

“If you can, please join me in wearing a Love Wins t-shirt – it’s gorgeous, it’s entirely ethically produced, and every single pound will help support some of the most vulnerable people affected by this crisis.”

The t-shirt costs £15, with every pound going to charities in the UK and around the world in need of support to respond to the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

This includes UK charities helping children and families in crisis and reliant on food banks, the elderly and isolated, women and children at risk of domestic abuse, people struggling with their mental health and those living in poverty or without stable housing.

Nadiya Hussain (Nadiya Hussain/Comic Relief)

It also includes charities working on the frontline response to the crisis around the world, including those helping to get emergency basic equipment such as soap and face masks to refugees living in overcrowded camps, helping children living on the streets get to a place of safety, and providing emergency support and advice to women at risk of increased violence due to the lock down.

Miranda Hart, who was also pictured wearing the t-shirt, said: “Love Wins is the perfect message to share.

“Love, gentleness and kindness is what the vulnerable need now more than ever. And the money raised from this gorgeous t-shirt will go towards charities doing just that, supporting those most in need.

Miranda Hart (Miranda Hart/Comic Relief)

“I could not be more admiring of Comic Relief at this time and proud to have been associated with it for so long as a fan, then an assistant in the offices and now as a super model for a t-shirt. Just buy the t-shirt, if you can. Love you.”

The limited-edition Charlie Mackesy Love Wins t-shirt for Comic Relief is available to buy at comicrelief.com/love-wins.