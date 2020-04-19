Annie Lennox joins For The Love Of Scotland line-up

Annie Lennox is among a tranche of new celebrities announced as part of the line-up for this week’s For The Love Of Scotland fundraiser.

The three-hour event, due to be live-streamed on Wednesday from 6pm, will be hosted by radio DJ Edith Bowman, with the Eurythmics singer now on the guest-list along with Olympian Sir Chris Hoy, actors Martin Compston, James McAvoy and Peter Capaldi, and musician KT Tunstall.

The event, set up to help Masks For Scotland achieve its target of raising £200,000 for personal protective equipment (PPE) for the NHS, will also feature former football player Ally McCoist and tennis coach Judy Murray.

The event will be live-streamed on the Gigs in Scotland Facebook and YouTube pages.

The Masks For Scotland charity was set up by Dundee University Professor Jill Belch, and has currently raised £80,000.

Prof Belch said: “The medical teams who protect us must be protected too. We know that the bigger the viral load, the worse the disease.

“Day in, day out, these teams are exposed to very high viral loads.

The extra acts were announced on Sunday, with more to come before Wednesday’s event (For the Love of Scotland/PA)

“We must help save their lives, the lives of their families and their patients by providing correct PPE. This fundraiser will save lives – thank-you so very much to all who donate.”

Bowman said: “For The Love Of Scotland will be three hours of people coming together through music, prose, comedy, conversation and thanks, featuring both plenty of well-known faces and members of the public.

“I can’t begin to explain how grateful I am to all the people who are helping us out and giving up their time.”

In a further video message, Bowman added: “It’s happening… I can’t believe we’ve managed to do this.

“We want to raise as much money as is possible for Masks For Scotland but we also want to share you stories of examples of wonderful community spirit and lots of thanks to those incredible individuals who are going out there, risking their own lives, to save others.”