Victoria Beckham has low-key birthday celebration amid lockdown

Victoria Beckham marked her 46th birthday with a low-key celebration amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The fashion designer and former Spice Girl is isolating at the family home in the Cotswolds with husband David and children Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and eight-year-old daughter Harper.

The Beckhams’ eldest son, 21-year-old Brooklyn, is isolating in New York with girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

Victoria celebrated at home as well as hosting a “virtual party” with her friend DJ Fat Tony on Instagram Live, playing some of her favourite songs so fans could “turn the music up and have a dance”.

She shared a sweet snap to Instagram showing her cuddled up to David, 44, alongside a smiling Harper.

She captioned the post: “It’s my birthday. Perhaps a stranger birthday than usual. But I am so grateful to be safe and well and with @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven while missing @brooklynbeckham and all my family I can’t be with today. I know we will all be dancing together in spirit to my playlist tonight! xxxxx VB14h.”

Earlier, Victoria shared a series of childhood snaps set to the Spice Girls’ 1996 hit Who Do You Think You Are.

And David, who has been married to Victoria for more than 20 years, shared a sweet message from him and the couple’s children.

“Happy birthday mama we love you so much and hope you have the most amazing day,” he said.