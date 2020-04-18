Strictly Come Dancing to revisit best moments from themed weeks with specials

Strictly Come Dancing fans will be treated to the best moments from different themed weeks of the hit show in a new three-part special.

The show will revisit the best routines from movies, musicals and Blackpool weeks, as well as home videos from the professional dancers and previous celebrity contestants.

The series will be hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, who will be joined from home by judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli.

The Strictly judges (Guy Levy/BBC)

Viewers will also be able to send in their own reactions to some of their favourite Strictly routines and try the dances out at home, with the best clips included in the shows.

Kate Phillips, controller of BBC entertainment, said: “Strictly Come Dancing has produced so many magical and memorable moments in the movie, musical and Blackpool weeks – the three special episodes will look back and celebrate these, bringing some much needed Strictly sparkle to the nation.”

The upcoming specials are set to air later this year on BBC One.