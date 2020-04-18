Advertising
Katie Holmes says she is ‘so blessed’ to be mother to daughter Suri
She paid tribute to her daughter with Tom Cruise on her birthday.
Katie Holmes has said she is “so blessed” to be mother to her daughter Suri as she celebrated the girl’s 14th birthday.
The Dawson’s Creek actress shared a photo on Instagram of a handmade sign for her only child, decorated with roses and other flowers and a doll, reading “Happy Birthday”.
She wrote in the caption: “Happy Birthday Sweetheart!!!!!!! I am so blessed to be your mom. May this year be incredible.”
Holmes rarely posts photos of the daughter she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.
However, she did post a photograph of the youngster taken from the back, which shows her wearing a flower crown.
She captioned it: “Birthday vibes.”
She last shared a photo of Suri in February 2019, which was also taken from behind.
Cruise and Holmes were married from November 2006 to 2012, after tying the knot in a Scientologist ceremony at Odescalchi Castle in Bracciano, Italy.
Suri, who was born in April 2006, was just a few months old at the ceremony.
