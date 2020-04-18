Gogglebox’s Jonathan Tapper ‘at end of recovery’ after family contract Covid-19

Gogglebox star Jonathan Tapper is “at the end of his recovery” after he and the rest of his family contracted the coronavirus.

The reality TV family, including wife Nikki and son Josh and daughter Amy, all found fame on the Channel 4 show.

Jonathan and Amy recently lost three stone each after a lifestyle overhaul.

About time we got off the couch…. nice try mum and dad xx pic.twitter.com/cqGV7I2PEk — Gogglebox Tappers (@tapperofficial) April 10, 2020

A spokesman for the Tapper family told the PA news agency: “I can confirm that the Tapper family all contracted Covid-19.

“We are really pleased to say the family are better – and Jonathan is at the very end of his recovery and is now taking it easy.”

Earlier this month, Amy shared a TikTok video of the whole family dancing together and wrote: “About time we got off the couch…. nice try mum and dad xx”