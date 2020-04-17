Upping the glamour: Leona Lewis gets glitzy while she cleans

Leona Lewis decided to add some glamour to doing the housework – by vacuuming in a sparkly dress.

The X Factor winner, 35, shared photographs of herself on Instagram dressed up in a glitzy dress with a thigh-high split while vacuuming a plush-looking carpet.

She quipped alongside her pictures: “This house has never been so clean.”

The Bleeding Love singer isn’t the only star sporting something more formal to spruce up everyday life while in lockdown.

TV and radio presenter Amanda Holden sparked a trend when she took out her wheelie bin at home in formal wear as she encouraged people to stay at home.

Advertising

Holden later shared a short video of herself mowing the lawn while wearing her wedding dress.

Bancroft star Sarah Parish followed her lead and shared a video of herself cleaning her house – in her wedding dress.

As part of its campaign to encourage people to stay at home, the Government has set up a three-month advertising partnership with the newspaper industry.

Earlier in April, the Government also released adverts which cautioned the public “people will die” if they do not adhere to lockdown rules and stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.