Stan & Ollie writer Jeff Pope bringing four ‘isolation’ short stories to ITV

Stan & Ollie writer Jeff Pope is bringing four short stories to ITV which will be “reflecting life in lockdown across the country”.

The channel said Isolation Stories will feature a “stellar cast” to be announced and comprise of four 15-minute episodes.

Each instalment will be made under lockdown conditions, with actors and their families filming the scenes while watched remotely by directors.

Produced by Oscar-nominated Pope’s Factual Drama label, each episode is written by a different screenwriter and will have been made under “conditions that the production team has never faced before”.

The stories “will reflect what families are going through after weeks of lockdown, featuring moments that are funny, sad, heartwarming and poignant”, ITV said.

Pope, whose wife contracted coronavirus, is the executive producer of the series, while Tom Dunbar, Gaby Chiappe, Neil McKay and William Ivory have each written an episode.

Pope said: “Like everybody else I have been isolating at home, and in my case watching my wife suffering badly with the virus. I wanted to do something to catch the mood.

“I knew it would be very difficult to try and shoot dramas in these circumstances, but I felt the public would understand if things were a little rough and ready, if we at least had a go.”

More information will be announced shortly, ITV said.