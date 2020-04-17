Set designer for West End shows able to continue work ‘thanks to bank’s support’

A West End show set designer is able to carry on with its work thanks to a support package it has been handed by a bank.

Cardiff-based company Bay Productions, which has designed sets for shows including Les Miserables and The Sound Of Music, is continuing making sets for productions which will begin once the coronavirus lockdown has come to an end.

Lloyds Bank is supporting the company, which employs 50 people, after it had to pause a number of projects.

One of the projects which had been paused was the set design for a new musical based on the Disney film Frozen.

A Bay Production set for The Sound Of Music (Bay Productions/PA)

Peter Jones, director at Bay Productions, said: “The current pandemic has brought the shutters down not only for our business but for our clients who have large amounts invested in bringing shows to the theatre both in the UK and overseas.

“We launched our business towards the end of the last recession, which was a somewhat uncertain time.

“We’re once again facing into the unknown.

“The bank has put us in a position where we can bridge any gaps that appear in our cashflow while projects await completion.

The company produced a set for West End show Les Miserables (Bay Productions/PA)

“The funding will also enable us to spring back into action when the time comes.”

Bay Productions has also been able to carry out preparatory work for new projects, including a contract with EastEnders, thanks to the injection of funds.