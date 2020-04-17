Menu

Rita Wilson on having coronavirus: We were taking care of each other

She and husband Tom Hanks were diagnosed while in Australia.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson says she was “scared” when she and husband Tom Hanks got coronavirus.

The couple, both 63, announced in March that they had been diagnosed with Covid-19 while in Australia working on an Elvis Presley biopic and were treated in hospital.

Wilson told The Guardian: “It was early March, so people weren’t social distancing yet. But I was already doing no handshakes, no hugging, trying to take my own measures.

“Then on the plane to Australia, I was like Lady Macbeth – I couldn’t clean everything enough! The flight attendants were like, ‘What is with this lady?’ I had wipes, sanitiser, I wiped down everything.”

She said of the symptoms: “We both had a high fever and were extremely achy. I lost my sense of taste and smell, had stomach issues and was shivering like you wouldn’t believe. Yeah, I was scared… We were just trying to get through it.”

Wilson, who has released Hip Hop Hooray (Remix) with Naughty By Nature to raise money for the MusiCares Foundation Covid-19 relief fund, said: “I think that having the virus at the same time made it that little bit easier.

“We were taking care of each other instead of having the pressure of taking care of one person”.

