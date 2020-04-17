Phoebe Waller-Bridge reflects on Queen’s ‘badass’ coronavirus address

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has described the Queen’s address to the nation during the coronavirus pandemic as “so badass”.

During a televised message earlier this month, the Queen told the country in lockdown, separated from their families and friends: “We will meet again.”

Her words echoed those of Forces’ sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn’s Second World War anthem.

Stream "Fleabag Live" on @PrimeVideo to raise money for the Fleabag Support Fund! It helps the theater community through organizations like @BCEFA. Find out more at https://t.co/dbG95kGe1o pic.twitter.com/SggaYigGJ0 — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 17, 2020

Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert via video call, Waller-Bridge praised the Queen’s “gravitas”.

She said: “It was really extraordinary. Whatever people think about the Queen or the royal family… there was a real moment of gravitas.

“She ended it with the most epic sentence. I mean, it was so badass.”

A recorded performance of Waller-Bridge’s live stage show of Fleabag has been made available online to raise money for charities involved in the coronavirus crisis.

Describing the decision to make the show available to the public, she said: “When all the theatres closed in the UK and I think around the same time in the US, me and the Fleabag team started talking about how we could do something to help the theatre community but also the wider community.

“Basically how we could just raise money. We had in our back pocket the National Theatre Live recording of the play.”