Outlander star Sam Heughan says he has been bullied and harassed for six years

Outlander star Sam Heughan said he has been the victim of bullying, harassment and stalking for six years.

The Scottish actor, 39, shared a startlingly candid post on Twitter, alleging unnamed offenders have subjected him to abuse and death threats as well as claiming he is a “closet homosexual”.

Heughan said he cannot go into further details due to “ongoing legal reasons” but wrote that his tormentors are “professionals: teachers, psychologists, adults who should know better”.

His post said: “After the past 6 years of constant bullying, harassment, stalking and false narrative I am at a loss, upset, hurt and have to speak out. It’s affecting my life, mental state and is a daily concern.

“My costars, friends, family, myself, in fact anyone I’m associated with, has been subjected to personal slurs, shaming, abuse, death threats, stalking, sharing of private information and vile, false narrative. I’ve never spoken about it because I believe in humanity and have always hoped these bullies would just go away.”

Heughan, one of the actors touted as the next James Bond, said the abuse had recently escalated to “false claims” including that he had been manipulating fans, hiding his sexuality, flouting coronavirus prevention advice and trying to “exhort” fans for money.

“I’ve done non of the above,” he said. “I’m a normal guy and nothing like the characters I play.”

Heughan is in Hawaii amid the pandemic, a trip he says he took before strict lockdown rules were enacted.

He defended being on the island and said locals have not asked him to leave.

Heughan wrote: “Non of us knew how bad things would get but as the situation worsened, upon the advice of everyone I trust, I decided to remain in a safe environment.

“It was a good decision. I’m safe, isolated, putting no one at risk and am not a burden to the locals. Several telling me they are desperate to sell their produce (as hotels and restaurants are now closed). We have not been asked to leave.”

The actor, who recently starred alongside Vin Diesel in superhero movie Bloodshot, said he was nervous to risk the lengthy journey back to the UK while the virus was still at its peak.

Heughan ended the post by saying “bullies” had created a “false narrative, shared private information and abused my loved ones and I” on blogs and social media.

He added: “I will not entertain it anymore and am blocking anyone that writes anything defamatory or abusive. Sending items or stalking my private accommodation, they have harassed my work colleagues and constantly tried to hack our email and personal accounts. I’m so hurt by this.”