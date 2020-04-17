Johnny Depp joins Instagram and thanks fans for ‘unwavering support’

Johnny Depp joined Instagram and thanked fans for their “unwavering support”.

The Hollywood actor – who amassed more than a million followers within hours of making his account – shared an eight-minute video which appeared to have been filmed in a candle-lit cave.

The setting was apt considering Depp belongs to a band called The Hollywood Vampires and earlier he had released a re-imagining of the John Lennon song Isolation with Jeff Beck.

In his second Instagram post, Depp, 56, thanked fans and appeared to reference his bitter feud with ex-wife Amber Heard, which has led to allegations of domestic abuse on both sides.

“Thank you all for your kindness, your unwavering support and your strength over these years,” Depp said.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star also revealed the coronavirus pandemic led to him joining social media.

“I don’t think I’ve really ever felt any particular reason to (join social media) until now,” Depp said, adding, “now is the time to open up a dialogue, as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and damage to people’s lives.”

The actor also urged fans to “care for one another” amid the health crisis and advised them to keep busy.

“We cannot and must not succumb to shutting down and giving in to what feels like hellish quarantine monotony,” Depp said. “Create something today that will benefit yourselves and others tomorrow. Do anything you think could be of use to brighten someone’s day. Draw, read, paint, think, learn, make a film on your phone, play an instrument if you play; if you don’t, learn.”

Discussing his cover of Lennon’s 1970 hit Isolation, Depp said the song seemed “especially fitting” under current circumstances.

He added: “The song’s about isolation, fear, and the existential risk to our world, so we wanted to give the song to you.

“We truly both hope in our own little way, it helps you get through these unusual times that we’re experiencing, even if it just helps to pass the time as we endure isolation together.”