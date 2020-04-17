Florence + The Machine releases unheard track to support ICU workers

Florence + The Machine has shared a previously unreleased song as a mark of “love, respect and admiration” for NHS staff working in the nation’s intensive care units.

Lead singer Florence Welch, 33, recorded Light Of Love during sessions for her 2018 album High As Hope, although the song did not make it onto the final tracklisting.

She will donate her income from the release to The Intensive Care Society Covid-19 fund, which supports the needs and mental wellbeing of ICU staff.

The track, which features harps, piano and a choir, sees the London-based musician sing: “Don’t go blindly into the dark/In every one of us shines a light of love.”

Welch said: “Light Of Love never made the record but I thought it would be nice to share it with the fans at this time of uncertainty, and could be a good way to raise awareness for the Intensive Care Society Covid-19 Fund.

“And to show my love, respect and admiration to all those working on the front line of this crisis.

“The song is about the world coming at you so fast and you feel like you won’t survive it, but in actually bearing witness to the world as it is, it’s really the only place you can be of service.

“I found so many ways to numb myself out, to hide from the world, and although waking up from that was painful, it’s never been more important not to look away, to keep an open heart even if it hurts, and to find ways to keep showing up for the people that need you.

“Even from a distance.”

Florence Welch at the Brit Awards in 2019 (Ian West/PA)

Intensive Care Society president Dr Ganesh Suntharalingam said: “We are very humbled and grateful for this wonderful donation.

“Intensive care is fighting the biggest challenge it has faced and the Society is doing everything it can to support our healthcare professionals, patients and relatives.

“Not only will this generous gift allow us to continue providing the essential resources to our intensive care community but it will literally help save lives, we can’t thank you enough.”

Last year, Welch celebrated the 10th anniversary of her debut album Lungs, which was released in July 2009 and sold more than three million copies worldwide.