David Beckham marks wife Victoria’s 46th birthday with sweet message

David Beckham has shared a sweet message with his wife Victoria to celebrate her 46th birthday.

The 44-year-old former footballer posted four pictures of the singer turned fashion designer on Instagram alongside his message.

He wrote: “Happy birthday mama we love you so much and hope you have the most amazing day.”

The names of their four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper – were also written at the end of the message.

In her own Instagram post, Victoria said the occasion is “perhaps a stranger birthday than usual”.

She added: “But I am so grateful to be safe and well with David, Cruz, Romeo and Harper while missing Brooklyn and all my family I can’t be with today.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_E2NMmpEHx/

Advertising

“I know we will all be dancing together in spirit to my playlist tonight!”

She also shared a video compilation of photographs of herself when she was younger.

The former Spice Girls star announced on Thursday that she would be marking her birthday with a virtual celebration on social media.

(Chris Radburn/PA)

Advertising

She will be handing over the reins of her Instagram account to DJ Fat Tony, who is set to play a selection of her favourite songs live.

She also said she has asked family and friends to donate to the Children’s Society instead of giving her gifts.

David and Victoria married in 1999.