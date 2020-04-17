Captain Tom Moore and Michael Ball release You’ll Never Walk Alone charity cover

Captain Tom Moore has teamed up with Michael Ball for a cover of You’ll Never Walk Alone in a bid to raise more money for the NHS.

The 99-year-old Second World War veteran set out to walk 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday on April 30, raising more than £18 million for NHS Charities Together.

The pair later recorded a duet of the 1945 Rodgers and Hammerstein tune, which has become an anthem for medical staff during the pandemic, featuring the NHS Voices of Care Choir.

The track features a spoken work introduction from Cpt Moore, who says: “Hold your head up high/And don’t be afraid of the dark.”

West End star Ball, 57, called for the single to reach number one in time for Cpt Moore’s birthday.

He said: “There isn’t one of us who has failed to be inspired by Captain Tom Moore.

“It is one of the single greatest honours of my career to sing with this genuine national hero, supported by the incredible NHS Voices for Care Choir.

“Not only is he the biggest single fundraiser in British history and a decorated war veteran, he is the most charming man you could ever wish to meet.

“Hopefully he can now add singing star to his many talents. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could give him a number one record for his 100th birthday!”

Cpt Moore said: “I never in my wildest dreams imagined I would be releasing a single with Michael Ball OBE, but I also never thought it possible for me to walk in the garden and raise millions.

“So why not sing, spread some cheer and again – raise money for our national heroes. NHS this one is for you!”

Originally from Keighley in West Yorkshire, Cpt Moore trained as a civil engineer before enlisting in the Army for the Second World War, rising to captain and serving in India and Burma.

Donations to NHS Charities Together can still be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tomswalkforthenhs.