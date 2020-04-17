Beyonce surprises fans with performance on Disney Family Singalong

Beyonce made fans’ wishes come true with a surprise performance on Disney Family Singalong.

The pop titan was a shock addition to the broadcast, which featured an array of A-list stars including Ariana Grande singing beloved Disney songs to raise money for America’s coronavirus relief effort.

Beyonce, who last year lent her voice to The Lion King remake, appeared from her home and performed When You Wish Upon A Star from 1940 animated classic Pinocchio.

Beyonce made a surprise appearance on the Disney Family Singalong broadcast (Ian West/PA)

She dedicated the song to workers risking their lives on the frontline of the pandemic and later shared a message of hope with fans.

“Please hold onto your families tight. Please be safe, don’t give up hope. We’re going to get through this, I promise. God bless you,” she said.

The shock performance delighted fans and set social media alight.

Global entertainment giant Disney attracted some of its biggest stars for the Family Singalong, which aired in the US on Thursday and brought attention to the Feeding America charity, which is working to fight hunger amid the health crisis.

Advertising

Grande performed I Won’t Say I’m In Love from Hercules and channelled the original film’s performance by appearing in different panels and singing the backing vocals.

Demi Lovato and Michael Buble treated fans to a duet of A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes from Cinderella, while Christina Aguilera delivered a typically powerful rendition of Can You Feel the Love Tonight from the original Lion King.

Advertising

The cast of High School Musical – including director Kenny Ortega and stars Corbin Bleu, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel and Monique Coleman – reunited to perform We’re All In This Together.

Country music star Thomas Rhett enlisted the help of his daughters Willa, four, and two-year-old Ada, for a cover of Frozen’s Do You Want to Build A Snowman.

Donny Osmond performed Mulan’s I’ll Make a Man Out of You, a song he originally recorded in 1998.

Other performers included Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken, who teamed up for Gaston from Beauty And The Beast, actor Darren Criss singing I Wanna Be Like You from Jungle Book and John Stamos, who sang It’s A Small World.

Josh Groban performed Toy Story classic You’ve Got A Friend In Me.