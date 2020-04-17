Alex Jones leaves The One Show co-host Gethin red-faced with dating reveal

Alex Jones left her The One Show co-host Gethin Jones red-faced after revealing one of his dating secrets.

The Welsh presenting pair were interviewing Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm about her new music and life in quarantine when the subject of virtual dating came up.

After a clip was played on screen, Alex pointed to Gethin and asked: “Did you click? Because you did a little virtual date didn’t you, with cooking?”

Here's to that one friend that always gets you in a little bit of trouble! ?@missalexjones | @gethincjones | @melaniecmusic | #TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/YdINn8kLi5 — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) April 17, 2020

A shocked Gethin laughed and said: “You said you wouldn’t mention this!”

Alex quickly realised her mistake and covered her mouth while loud laughter could be heard in the studio.

An embarrassed Gethin tried to move the conversation on and asked Chisholm a question while Alex, in her distinctive Welsh accent, apologised and said: “Sorry, Geth.”

But Chisholm was in no rush to spare Gethin’s blushes and ignored his question, replying: “I’m interested in the cooking, what happened?”

Giving in to the pressure, Gethin explained: “I did a cooking date, virtually, and it lasted ages, it went on for hours.”

Alex then asked him if he was still single, but Gethin refused to go into detail, moving the conversation on.