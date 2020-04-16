Zoe Ball takes part in singalong dedicated to delivery drivers

Zoe Ball said the BBC’s Great British Singalong was “utterly joyful” as she took part in another instalment of the event – this time dedicated to delivery drivers.

BBC Radio 1, Radio 2, 6 Music, 1 Xtra and the Asian Network joined forces for the multi-way simulcast.

Each DJ played a track in turn across all the stations, with Ball airing I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) by The Proclaimers on Radio 2.

Let's go! ??@Scott_Mills and @Chris_Stark have kicked off this week's #UKSingalong, dedicated to delivery drivers all over the UK, with 5ive's Keep on Movin' ?? — BBC Sounds (@BBCSounds) April 16, 2020

She said: “The Great British Singalong is just utterly joyful – I sang my heart out, made some pets howl in the distance as I’m tone deaf, but boy it feels good to sing out loud and proud with everybody….

“I sang especially loud and with feeling for the delivery folk…. Real superhero folk. Same time next week?”

Scott Mills and Chris Stark kicked things off on Radio 1 with Keep On Movin by 5ive, while Lauren Laverne played Movin’ On Up by Primal Scream on 6 Music.

On 1Xtra, Nick Bright aired Always On Time by Ja Rule featuring Ashanti and on the Asian Network, Harpz Kaur played Husan by Bhangra Knights.

Each week, the singalong is dedicated to a different group.

The singalong will continue to take place every Thursday at 9am until the UK’s lockdown is lifted.