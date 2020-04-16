Stars send messages of support as Captain Tom Moore completes garden walk

David Walliams, Anton Du Beke and The Wombles were among the stars sending messages of appreciation and support to Captain Tom Moore as he completed 100 laps of his garden and raised more than £12 million for the NHS.

The 99-year-old war veteran completed the final four of the 25-metre laps at his Bedfordshire home on Thursday morning, with a special guard of honour by the 1st Battalion of the Yorkshire Regiment.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Walliams wrote on Twitter: “Once a hero always a hero.”

Meanwhile, Outlander actress Caitriona Balfe said: “Need a cheer up? May I present Captain Tom Moore and his brilliance…”

Noughts and Crosses star Paterson Joseph described the veteran as “the silveriest lining of them all”, while John Challis, best known as Boycie from Only Fools And Horses, said: “Hard for young people to see ‘oldies’ as strong and vital, but we were once, long ago. God bless the wonderful Captain Tom Moore.”

Jason Fox, who puts people through their paces on SAS Who Dares Wins, wrote: “Captain Tom Moore you are an absolute hero!”, while Strictly Come Dancing star Du Beke said: “What a legend!!!”

Even The Wombles sent a message of appreciation, with a post on Twitter reading: “We have been moved by Captain Tom Moore’s inspiring effort to raise money for healthcare workers.

“Over £12 million has been donated, a true hero. Here’s to you and your 100th birthday #CaptainTomMoore – Great Uncle Bulgaria.”