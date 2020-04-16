Sesame Street teams up with meditation company for animated shorts series

Sesame Street has teamed up with a leading meditation company to create a series of animated shorts teaching children how to manage their emotions.

The six “Monster Meditations” are roughly three minutes in length and have been produced with Headspace.

They will feature animated versions of the Sesame Street Muppets having feelings of frustration, impatience, being overwhelmed, nervousness, disappointment and excitement.

Soooo excited about this collaboration! I've been working with Cookie Monster, Elmo, Rosita and friends @sesamestreet to create some "monster meditations" for the little ones. Here's a sneak peak at the first one. Join us from home every other week here: https://t.co/G4J22saOJR pic.twitter.com/0w9WTJCucf — Andy Puddicombe (@andypuddicombe) April 15, 2020

Andy Puddicombe, Headspace co-founder and former Buddhist monk, will help each monster learn various breathing and sensory techniques to manage their emotions, the company said.

Examples of the shorts include Cookie Monster impatiently waiting for his beloved snacks to bake and Elmo have trouble sleeping because he wants to play.

In each instance, Puddicombe teaches the characters how to deal with their frustrations.

Puddicombe said: “Learning the fundamentals of mindfulness early in life is an incredibly valuable skill to foster, especially at a time like this, when children and families may be experiencing higher levels of stress and anxiety.

“It not only provides children with a greater sense of calm and clarity, but also helps cultivate the qualities of compassion, creativity, and kindness.”

The first short is available on YouTube now.