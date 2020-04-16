Old Vic will need to launch ‘critical and major fundraising campaign’

The Old Vic will need to launch a “critical and major fundraising campaign” in the future as it undergoes a process of rebuilding, according to the theatre’s artistic director.

Matthew Warchus said the money will need to be raised to ensure the London venue can “continue operating with the creative daring and vibrant social mission that we are determined for”.

He added: “That is for later, when the immediate health crisis has subsided and we have all made it to the other side.”

A Christmas Carol is due to return to the Old Vic in November (John Walton/PA)

Mr Warchus said audiences will play “a significant part in supporting our return” after the coronavirus lockdown by buying tickets for future scheduled performances.

He added: “We are a charity which operates with no Government funding as a safety net and rely instead entirely on ticket sales and donations.”

A production of A Christmas Carol, which has been adapted by Jack Thorne, is due to return to the theatre for the forth consecutive year in November.

The play 4000 Miles, starring Timothee Chalamet, has been postponed (Ian West/PA)

Advertising

Mr Warchus said it is “not unreasonable” to expect theatres will have reopened their doors by the time the play is scheduled to run in the winter.

The Old Vic has postponed its summer production of the musical Local Hero, he said.

The director also revealed the theatre is working to organise new dates for the postponed run of Amy Herzog’s play 4000 Miles, which stars Timothee Chalamet and Eileen Atkins.