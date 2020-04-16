Matt Lucas to front Reasons To Be Cheerful during lockdown

Matt Lucas is hoping to cheer-up viewers with a new TV show to air during lockdown.

The new Great British Bake Off co-host, 46, will celebrate the ability of “men, women, children, celebrities and possibly even some pets to entertain themselves during some self-enforced downtime”.

Reasons To Be Cheerful With Matt Lucas will air on Channel 4 and has been written by Harry Hill.

Lucas, who is also behind the NHS fundraising song Thank You Baked Potato, will host self-isolating comedians, TV personalities, musicians, sports stars and members of the public, “all from the safety of his own home.”

Another commission for Channel 4 will see stand-up comic Mo Gilligan try to “stuff as much happiness into an hour as he possibly can” in a live, four-part show, Mo Gilligan’s All Star Happy Hour.

The Lateish Show star will invite members of the public to compete against celebrities in challenges.

Ian Katz, director of programmes at Channel 4, said: “After weeks of relentless grim news and being cooped up at home, Britain desperately needs a dose of fun and Mo and Matt, two of the breakout stars of lockdown, are just the people to administer it.”

Lucas, alongside David Walliams, is also bringing back Little Britain for a sketch during BBC One’s The Big Night In show later this month.

Reasons To Be Cheerful with Matt Lucas will air from April 27 at 7.30pm.