Holly Willoughby breaks wooden spoon while saluting nation’s carers

Showbiz | Published:

The This Morning host was among the stars paying tribute to frontline workers.

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby was among the stars saluting the nation’s frontline workers putting their lives at risk in the fight against coronavirus.

For a fourth week in a row, people across the country stood on their doorsteps to applaud staff for Clap For Carers.

The tribute serves as a show of support and gratitude for key workers in the pandemic.

View this post on Instagram

#clapforourcarers #nhs ??❤️

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on

This Morning host Willoughby took part and shared a snap of a broken wooden spoon to Instagram, adding the hashtags #clapforourcarers #nhs.

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly was joined by husband Vernon Kay in applauding workers.

She posted a picture of the couple wearing T-shirts bearing the slogan “thank you NHS”.

Daly said: “While we are staying at home you are risking your lives for us on the frontline. We cannot thank you enough for your bravery hard work and kindness.”

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan said Thursday’s applause was the loudest he had heard so far.

He tweeted: “Loudest clapping/cheering/banging yet in my part of Kensington – so good to hear. THANK YOU to every single one of our brilliant NHS staff & carers. We’re never needed you more.”

Declan Donnelly was also spotted applauding on his doorstep with wife Ali Astall, as was former football manager Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra.

Showbiz

