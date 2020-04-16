Ellie Goulding joins Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland in handstand challenge

Ellie Goulding is the latest in a string of stars who have mastered the viral T-shirt handstand challenge.

The task sees people standing on their hands with their legs resting against a wall and then try to put on a T-shirt, putting both arms through the holes and then pulling the top over their heads.

It has already been attempted by stars including Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Holland, Olly Murs and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Goulding encouraged fans to do the challenge to the soundtrack of her song Worry About Me and wrote: “Errrr not as easy as it looks. Looks like folks over on Tik Tok have been doing the #worryaboutme challenge so here’s my weird attempt. #wamchallenge.

“I hereby nominate all my followers… only requirement is playing Worry About Me and blooper videos ESSENTIAL.”

She also nominated famous friends including Karlie Kloss, Joe Wicks, Fearne Cotton, Jamie Oliver and Ant Middleton.

US Olympic hurdler Lolo Jones has also taken on the challenge, but decided to do one better.

Instead of just putting on one T-shirt, she put on two tops, before taking a sip of red wine while still in the handstand.

when I saw Spider-Man and Jake Gyllenhaal do a handstand challenge with one shirt… first I want to thank them for having their shirt off because I haven’t seen a man in 25 days and also ⁣ pic.twitter.com/BpQTiOsDY3 — Lolo Jones (@lolojones) April 4, 2020

Across the video, she wrote: “Why God chose women to deliver kids in 3… 2… 1…”

She captioned the video on Twitter: “When I saw Spider-Man and Jake Gyllenhaal do a handstand challenge with one shirt… first I want to thank them for having their shirt off because I haven’t seen a man in 25 days.”