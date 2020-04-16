BBC to celebrate Chelsea Flower Show despite event being cancelled

The Chelsea Flower Show will be marked with a new BBC series – despite the event being cancelled.

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) announced last month it was axing the London event, scheduled to take place in May, following the latest Government Covid-19 advice.

Presenters said they are still hoping to “create that special Chelsea buzz”.

Sophie Raworth, Joe Swift, Nicki Chapman and Monty Don will present highlights.

Themed compilation clips will show the best of the Chelsea Flower Show over the past 10 years.

Swift said: “Seeing beautiful gardens and gorgeous plants is just what everyone needs right now and The RHS Chelsea Flower Show always has the finest on offer.

“It’s going to be tough without it this year (I haven’t missed one for 30 years) but it’s not going to stop us bringing you some fabulous footage to create that special Chelsea buzz.

“It’ll be the ‘best of the best’ as we look back at over a decade of fabulous gardens, stunning designs and sumptuous plants.”

Catherine Catton, commissioning editor and head of popular factual and factual entertainment at the BBC, said: “Now more than ever people need the joy of gardening and horticulture in their lives and the BBC’s celebration of Chelsea Flower Show will provide viewers with much needed escapism and practical tips for their own gardens.”

Viewers can vote for their Garden Of The Decade in the BBC/RHS People’s Choice Award.

BBC programming will air from May 17 to 24 on BBC One and BBC Two.