The Mandalorian docu-series to premiere on Disney+ on Star Wars Day

A documentary series about the making of The Mandalorian will be released on Disney+ on Star Wars Day.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will take fans behind the scenes of the Star Wars spin-off, exploring how the cast brought the characters to life, the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures, as well as its creative influences, score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy.

The Mandalorian tells the story of a lone helmeted gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, played by Pedro Pascal, and features the internet phenomenon Baby Yoda, officially known as The Child.

Pull back the curtain on #TheMandalorian. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an eight-episode documentary series, starts streaming on May the 4th, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Hzq6mmNgMG — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) April 15, 2020

The docu-series about its making will launch on the streaming service on May 4, known as Star Wars Day because of its similarity to the saying: “May the force be with you.”

The eight-part series will feature interviews with the cast and crew, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by The Mandalorian’s executive producer Jon Favreau.

Favreau said: “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout season one.

“We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

New episodes of Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian will stream every Friday on Disney+.