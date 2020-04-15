Selma Blair transforms into Kris Jenner in tribute to reality TV star

Actress Selma Blair transformed into Kris Jenner as she paid a loving tribute to the reality TV star and Kardashian “momager”.

Blair, who has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, played Jenner in the TV drama series The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.

Jenner’s late husband, Robert Kardashian, was a member of Simpson’s legal team.

Blair slipped back into the role for an Instagram post showing her wearing a dark wig and bearing a striking resemblance to Jenner.

In the caption, The Sweetest Thing star, 47, described herself as Jenner’s “biggest fan” and joked about isolating together at home.

“Dear @krisjenner, I happen to love you,” she said.

“I didn’t know until I met you. Years ago now. I didn’t do you justice with a snippet I played.

“But I grew a genuine appreciation of you. And love and care.

“I wish we were in quarantine together. Your house is really the place to be right now. I won’t come over of course.

“I may put this look together and hang out with you. As me. Cool? Tell your kids I am doing great over here as you. Love love, your biggest fan, Sb.”

Jenner, who manages the careers of her famous daughters, replied in the comments.

“I love love love you!!!” the 64-year-old said.

“You are a precious friend and I so admire your strength and determination and spirit.

“They say it’s how you handle a very tough situation that reveals our true character… you my girl have been through so much and you encourage all of US every single day.

“Thank you for your persistence and your outlook and your appreciation for the simple things that surround us…. you are something else and I am blessed to have you in my life. I’m here for you precious friend. I love you.”

Blair revealed in October 2018 she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a potentially debilitating disease that attacks the brain and nervous system.

Symptoms can include vision loss, pain, fatigue, and impaired coordination.

After hearing of Blair’s diagnosis, Jenner sent the star a bouquet of flowers.