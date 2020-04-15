Pregnant America Ferrera sends message of support to other expectant mothers

Actress America Ferrera has sent a message of support to other expectant mothers worried amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ugly Betty star, 35, is pregnant with her second child and shared a picture of her growing bump on Instagram.

In the caption, Ferrera urged other “pregnant mamas” to “hang in there,” adding “we got this”.

She wrote: “As this baby grows inside and I attempt to breathe through the fears and unknowns of this time, I am thinking of all you other mamas bringing new life into this world right now.

“And also of all the women across generations and centuries and borders who have and are currently birthing new life in the midst of so many extraordinary and daunting circumstances.

“Life is a miracle, and mamas make it possible through their strength and power. Hang in there pregnant mamas! We got this.”

Ferrera is married to actor Ryan Piers Williams and the couple already have a one-year-old son, Sebastian.

She announced she was pregnant again in January. Ferrera is best known for playing the lead role in TV comedy Ugly Betty.