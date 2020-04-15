‘More than 2.8 million people’ watched Andrea Bocelli’s Easter performance live

More than 2.8 million people tuned in to watch Andrea Bocelli’s Music For Hope performance live on Easter Sunday, according to organisers.

The Italian tenor’s performance from Milan’s Duomo was subsequently viewed 35 million times after the live broadcast.

In the performance, he was accompanied only by the cathedral’s organist because of the coronavirus lockdown.

(Joel Ryan/PA)

The 30-minute performance featured pieces including Ave Maria and Amazing Grace.

Bocelli said: “I am moved and delighted to have received such an overwhelming reaction, that has gone beyond our highest expectations.

“It was an immeasurable honour and privilege to lend my voice to the prayers of millions of people, gathered in a single embrace – a small, great miracle of which the whole world was the protagonist and which confirms my optimism about the future of our planet.”