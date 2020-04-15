ITV to air one-off Loose Women special as part of celebration of the NHS

A special one-off episode of Loose Women will be recorded in the panellists’ homes as part of a day of dedicated programming on ITV to celebrate and thank NHS frontline workers.

Specially-themed content across ITV’s programmes on Thursday will share the stories of coronavirus survivors and their families.

The ITV NHS Day will begin at 6am on Good Morning Britain and will also feature a “pause for applause” at 8pm as part of the Clap For Carers campaign.

The day of special programming will begin on Good Morning Britain (Ian West/PA)

In the Loose Women special Christine Lampard, Brenda Edwards, Stacey Solomon and Nadia Sawalha will take part in a pre-recorded special.

Emma Gormley, managing director of ITV daytime, said: “Like everyone else in the country we want to say a massive thank you to our NHS heroes.

“We look forward to a day of extra special programmes in celebration and gratitude for our amazing NHS staff and all they continue to do for us.”

There will be a ‘pause for applause’ at 8pm (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Viewers will be encouraged to make a donation to the NHS Charities Together Million Claps Appeal, alongside a personalised message to health care workers in their area.

Clare Phillips, director of social purpose at ITV, said: “This appeal is a vital way of helping people who work for the NHS when they need it the most.

“We’re delighted to partner with NHS Charities Together and put ITV’s full weight beind a campaign that will give back to the heroic NHS staff in this difficult time.”