Gwyneth Paltrow reveals daughter’s take on her to-do list

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed her daughter’s take on her lockdown to-do list.

She revealed a picture on Instagram of the note: “Make more vagina eggs and candles”.

And the actress turned Goop founder wrote: “Apple’s interpretation of my to-do list. #quaranteen” – a play on the 15-year-old being a teenager.

Paltrow, 47, raised eyebrows when she sold a candle called This Smells Like My Vagina on her website, which she said had “sort of started as a joke”.

And her wellness brand, Goop, was singled out earlier this year by the head of the NHS for promoting treatments that carry “considerable risks to health”.

In 2018, the lifestyle company paid out more than £100,000 in civil penalties over products, including egg-shaped stones intended to be placed into the vagina to improve health, after an investigation found that some of Goop’s health claims were unfounded.