Ellie Goulding helps provide phones for homeless people

Ellie Goulding has helped secure 400 mobile phones which will be given to homeless people to help them through the coronavirus lockdown.

The singer, along with her management company TaP Music, has helped homelessness charity Crisis obtain the phones, which will start to be distributed on Wednesday.

Goulding said: “We’re all worried about coronavirus, but people who are homeless are particularly exposed to and threatened by the pandemic.

“Over the last few weeks we have seen an unprecedented and phenomenal effort to rehouse people sleeping rough by the Government, local authorities and homelessness charities, but I have remained very worried about how many people will still need support.

“I’ve been determined to help keep them connected.”

The phones will go to homeless people who are currently being supported by Crisis, as well as those currently living in hotels across London.

Ellie Goulding is working with Crisis (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Jon Sparkes, chief executive of Crisis, said they are “incredibly grateful” to Goulding.

He added: “The coronavirus pandemic is reminding us all how much we need connections with others and we are relying on our phones and computers to stay in touch.

“But many people facing homelessness don’t have a phone or access to the internet.

“As the outbreak has unfolded, we have spoken to people who have felt profoundly anxious and alone, unable to get hold of information or stay connected.”