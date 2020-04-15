Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies demonstrates how to make scrubs bags for NHS staff

Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies has demonstrated on TV how people can make bags for NHS workers to carry their scrubs home in.

On ITV’s This Morning she used old clothes to show how to make the bags, which can then be put directly into the washing machine along with their contents.

Davies, who is a businesswoman who founded Crafter’s Companion, is working with the For The Love Of Scrubs and Helping Dress Medics initiatives to provide the bags.

The bags can be distributed to NHS staff (Andrew Matthews/PA)

They can be made out of fabrics made out of cotton.

People who make the bags at home can send them to the organisations, who will fill them with scrubs and send them on to NHS trusts.

Davies said: “They are straightforward to make and we have instructions on our website so please help and get sewing.”