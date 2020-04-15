Cameron Diaz offers rare glimpse into family life with husband Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz has opened up on motherhood and spending time with her family during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress, 47, announced at the beginning of January she and husband Benji Madden had welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Raddix.

The famously private Diaz said she would not be sharing any further details, “other than the fact she (Raddix) is really really cute”.

In a rare Instagram Live appearance, Diaz has now updated fans and shared a glimpse into her home life with Good Charlotte rocker Madden.

She said being a mother is the “best, best, best part of my life”, adding: “I’m so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever.”

Diaz, star of films including There’s Something About Mary, Charlie’s Angels and The Holiday, said she and Madden are “having the best time”.

And she revealed the family’s nightly routine.

Advertising

“After we do bath time with our baby and we put her to sleep, Benji puts her to bed,” Diaz said. “He’s so good. He’s such an amazing father. I’m so lucky he’s my baby’s father. He’s incredible.”

Diaz and Madden, who tied the knot in January 2015, welcomed Raddix at the end of December. The actress said being a new mother was similar to being in lockdown.

“I’ve kinda been living a quarantine life anyhow because I have a three month old, three-and-a-half month. So my life has been completely quiet and still for the last few months,” Diaz said.

“But I was able to have my friends over all the time. And now I just don’t see anybody.”

Diaz said life under lockdown is like being in a “bubble”.

Speaking to Who What Wear chief executive Katherine Power, Diaz added: “But it’s nice, and I love a bubble and being in the womb of my home with my husband and cooking. But at the same time it’s crazy that you can’t go out to the world right now.”