Blue Peter to mark first anniversary of Henry the dog joining the programme

Blue Peter is celebrating the one-year anniversary of Henry the dog joining the programme.

The beagle-basset hound cross will feature in Thursday’s episode of the BBC children’s show from the Blue Peter garden.

Presenter Richie Driss will take a look back at some of Henry’s most memorable moments on the programme, including when he tackled the UK’s only extreme obstacle course for dogs.

Russell will relive the time she bathed Henry on television during the programme (Jo Clayton/BBC/PA)

His co-presenter Lindsey Russell will also relive the time when she bathed the dog on live TV.

In footage that will air during Thursday’s programme, she said: “We’re celebrating the anniversary of my favourite member of the Blue Peter team, he’s cute, he’s cheeky and he’s always up for a belly rub.”

Driss replied: “Ah, thanks Lindsey. Cute, cheeky, I’ll take that but I don’t know how I feel about belly rubs.”

Russell said: “I was talking about Henry the dog… Bit awkward!”