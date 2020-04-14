Strictly stars teach British public dance routine ahead of Big Night In

The professional dancers of Strictly Come Dancing have devised a routine for the British public to learn ahead of the BBC’s Big Night In.

Each dancer has choreographed 10 seconds of the routine, which is set to the Dua Lipa song Physical, and they hope people will learn the dance and film themselves performing it.

The videos can be submitted to the special show via social media and a supercut of the best moments will be shown during the broadcast on BBC One, which will be hosted by Matt Baker, Sir Lenny Henry and Davina McCall.

The competition was launched by Strictly hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman on The One Show and the routine will be unveiled bit-by-bit on the magazine show across the next seven episodes.

For one night only @BBCOne, BBC Children in Need & Comic Relief are coming together to lift the spirits of the nation, & help those who need us through this crisis. Join us, support us, & get comfy on the sofa for The Big Night In! Thursday 23rd April – https://t.co/oRF9kxKbS2 pic.twitter.com/5oM7z5ToQ8 — Comic Relief (@comicrelief) April 7, 2020

The full tutorials will also be available on the Strictly website each day.

Professional dancers Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec will teach the first two parts of the routine on Tuesday.

The Big Night In will also see Catherine Tate reprise her errant schoolgirl role – now struggling with home education – with David Tennant as her teacher.

Tate, 51, played “Am I bovvered?” Lauren alongside a host of other colourful characters in The Catherine Tate Show.

Former Doctor Who star Tennant will play her teacher, struggling to teach her remotely.

Baker, 42, told BBC Breakfast: “Catherine Tate and David Tennant will be doing a sketch.

“We’re all into the home schooling thing at the moment (under lockdown) so Catherine Tate’s school pupil will be taught by David Tennant over video-calling. Who knows what that’s going to look like?”

Catherine Tate as schoolgirl Lauren (Ian West/PA)

Peter Kay and Gary Barlow will be providing entertainment from their homes in the programme.

Baker, speaking from his home, added: “Nights like these normally take months to plan and we’re doing this in a matter of weeks.

“Donations are welcome but this is not a charity do to try to raise loads of money.

“This is to support people, to try to raise awareness.”

Zoe Ball and Paddy McGuinness will also host the show.

Any proceeds will be split between BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief for the most “vulnerable people who really need the support right now”, Baker said.

Tennant previously starred as the Time Lord and Tate was his assistant on Doctor Who.

The Scot previously played a teacher alongside Tate as Lauren for a sketch for Comic Relief in 2007.

The show will be broadcast on BBC One on April 23 between 7pm and 10pm.