Rita Ora joins One World: Together At Home line-up

Rita Ora has joined the line-up of a virtual concert to mark the “gravity” of the coronavirus pandemic and celebrate frontline workers.

The One World: Together At Home event will be broadcast live around the world on April 18.

The concert, which is being staged in conjunction with Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation (WHO), was announced by Lady Gaga, who will bring together stars including Billie Eilish, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney and John Legend.

Stevie Wonder, Alanis Morissette, David Beckham and Idris Elba, who tested positive for the virus, will also appear.

Ora wrote on Instagram: “ONE WORLD: TOGETHER AT HOME!!! I am so honoured to announce that I will be joining the ‘One World: Together At Home’ special on Saturday 18th April for the @who and @glblctzn!!

“Together we’ll be performing to celebrate healthcare workers around the world in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO.

“Please stay safe and stay at home!”

Ora has recently spoken of the pride she feels in her mother Vera, who returned to the front line as an NHS doctor to help in the fight against coronavirus.

The global broadcast of the concert will be adapted and shown on BBC One on April 19.

The BBC One programme will feature highlights from the live event, as well as exclusive performances from UK artists and interviews with frontline workers.